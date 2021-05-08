Mizoram Receives Oxygen Concentrators, Cylinders From Taiwan And Ireland.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday thanked Taiwan and Ireland for providing aid to mitigate possible oxygen crisis as the COVID-19 scenario deteriorates in the state.

The hill state received consignments of oxygen concentrators and cylinders from Taiwan and 60 oxygen concentrators produced by the premium American company, Invacare, from Ireland.

Without mentioning the total number of consignments Mizoram has received, Mr Zoramthanga said, "#ThankYouTaiwan for your continued generosity providing us much needed Oxygen Concentrators & Cylinders."

An oxygen concentrator reduces nitrogen from an air supply to produce an oxygen-enriched air supply to a patient.

Taiwan had on last Sunday (May 2) sent 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders to India through a China Airlines freighter.

"These oxygen concentrators & cylinders are love from Taiwan. More help for our friends in India is on the way. #IndiaStayStrong!" Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tweeted.

Thanking Ireland, Zoramthanga tweeted, "Much needed Invacare 02 Concentrators (60 nos) from Ireland were airlifted from @IAF_MCC base in Jorhat to cater the needs of people from my state #Mizoram."

Later, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through tweet had confirmed that the consignment has reached Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram.

The aids will come in handy as procuring the same will be tardy at times of emergency for the remotely located hill state Mizoram. The state has two road ways -- through Barak Valley in Southern Assam into Kolasib district and through borth Tripura which is in dilapidated condition into Mamit district -- and a single railway station at Bairabi in Kolasib district.

Mizoram, that was among the least affected states in terms of COVID-19 has, however, shown signs of a rapid spread this year with 1779 active cases now.