Mizoram Plans To Amend Liquor Prohibition Law, May Allow Sale Of Wine, Beer

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his government was planning to amend the liquor prohibition law, which has been in force since May 2019, to allow the sale of wine and beer in the state.

During a discussion on the motion of thanks on the governor's address in the assembly, Lalduhoma said his government had no intention of lifting the ban on hard liquor but was planning to regulate the sale of wine and beer.

He said that a bill to amend the prohibition law will be introduced in the assembly during the ongoing budget session.

"Our excise and narcotics minister will introduce an amendment bill to the existing prohibition law to regulate the sale of beer and wine, during this ongoing budget session," he said.

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act was enacted by the previous MNF government in 2019, which replaced the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition & Control) Act, 2014, brought by the then Congress government, allowing the sale of wine in the state.

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act imposed a blanket ban on the sale, manufacture and consumption of liquor, including wine and beer, in the state, barring three autonomous district councils.

In September 2022, the government allowed the manufacture, sale and export of wines processed from locally-grown grapes following massive protests by grape growers.

The first wine shop in Mizoram was opened in 1984. After 11 years of relaxation and partial prohibition, the then Congress government introduced The Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1995, which imposed a complete ban on liquor.

The total prohibition remained until 2014 when the government allowed the sale of wine.

The prohibition in the Christian-majority state is often blamed for the prevalence of drug abuse among a large section of the youth.

