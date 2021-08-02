Mizoram Drops Police Case Against Assam Officials Amid Signs Of Truce

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted saying he aimed to establish an amicable atmosphere.

Mizoram today dropped a case registered against officials of Assam over last week's boundary violence. Yesterday it had dropped Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's name from the FIR, but had said the officials will be investigated.

In order to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution to the #MizoramAssamBorder dispute & to reduce the plight of suffering citizens,I have directed @mizorampolice to withdraw FIR dt. 26.07.2021 filed at Vairengte,Kolasib District,Mizoram against all the accused persons pic.twitter.com/IlQ65jssIL — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 2, 2021

Yesterday evening, Chief Minister Sarma directed the withdrawal of an FIR against Mizo National Front Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena in connection with the July 26 border clash that left six Assam police personnel dead.

In doing this, he underlined Assam's keenness to keep the "spirit of northeast" alive and taking forward the "goodwill gesture" by Mizoram of dropping his name from the FIR.

Zoramthanga had on Sunday said the boundary dispute will be resolved amicably through dialogue. The Mizoram Chief Minister also held a telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mr Sarma. He has also appealed to the people of Mizoram to prevent any possible escalation of the situation.

The Centre has told both the states that their officers and forces will not be allowed to carry arms while visiting the conflict zone along the border between Mizoram's Kolasib and Assam's Cachar districts. It has also asked the two states to restore movement of emergency and essential supplies as part of the de-escalation plan, sources told NDTV.

Earlier, Assam had issued a travel advisory asking people from the state not to visit Mizoram as their safety could not be guaranteed. It also said all vehicles entering the state from Mizoram will be checked for "illlicit drugs".

An intense border standoff has roiled Assam-Mizoram ties, especially since the July 26 violence. The two states have been at odds over the boundary for decades, but Monday's clashes flared up over an alleged construction by Mizoram in the disputed 198-square-mile stretch on the inter-state border -- Lailapur under Dhalai of Cachar district in southern Assam and Vairengte in Kolasib district of northern Mizoram.