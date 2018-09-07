Mizoram Chief Minister Urges State's Youth To Be Entrepreneurs

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla launched a government initiative that aims to fund micro start-ups. (File)

Mizoram, one of India's most idyllic states perched in the northeast, is flush with activity. And at the heart all of it is the state's flagship New Economic Development Policy or NEDP.

On Thursday, at a full-house event in state capital Aizawl, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla urged the state's young men and women to step up and participate in the wave of progress under the NEDP by becoming entrepreneurs.

He was speaking at a function organised by the Mizoram government to felicitate winners of a programme called "My Project, My NEDP - Mipui Mamawh Intawm Ruahmanna" or MiMIR in Aizawl today.

MiMIR is an initiative by the state government under the NEDP which aims at enabling public participation for a major development project. The winners, from each of the eight districts, were awarded Rs 1 crore each.

Of the 342 entries received in the competition, the winning eight were recognised on Thursday. The winning projects ranged from sustainable eco-tourism to food processing.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla also launched the third Mizoram Rahbi, a government initiative that aims to fund micro start-ups, to encourage entrepreneurship in the state.

He also inaugurated the BPL-Free Villages Community Development programme, an initiative of the government of Mizoram to promote and recognise villages where not a single family is under the poverty line.