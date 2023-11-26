'Mitti Cafe' At Supreme Court Has A Surprise Visitor - Chief Justice's Wife

Mitti Cafe is run by an NGO which works with persons with disabilities.

The staff at Mitti Cafe on the premises of the Supreme Court of India hosted a special visitor today on the occasion of Constitution Day. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's wife Kalpana Das visited the cafe after the unveiling of the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on the Supreme Court's premises.

Ms Das interacted with the staff and said she inaugurated the Mitti Cafe in Delhi University's prestigious Hansraj College. Ms Das purchased items at the newly built cafe, which is run by the specially-abled staff and promised that she would visit the cafe again and have a cup of coffee.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on the Supreme Court premises on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Chief Justice Of India and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid their tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution and offered flowers to the over 7-foot tall sculpture. The unveiling was followed by the plantation of saplings by President Murmu and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The Chief Justice of India said, "Every matter that comes to the court is a testament to the rule of the Constitution in India. It gives us the right to resolve not just political disputes but also other disputes."

"People come to the Supreme Court even in the hope for clean water and air and since the time of postcards, they have been writing letters to the Supreme Court to seek justice, which signifies people's trust," the Chief Justice of India added.

Mitti Cafe Initiative

The Chief Justice of India, along with other judges of the Supreme Court, inaugurated the Mitti Cafe earlier this month. The cafe is an initiative of the Chief Justice to support persons with disabilities by providing them with employment opportunities.

Since its inauguration, the cafe has been a hit on the Supreme Court premises. There are days when there is no place to sit even during lunchtime. The Mitti Cafe is popular among Supreme Court officials and lawyers who have appreciated the initiative.

Mitti Cafe is run by an NGO which works with persons with disabilities. The non-profit organisation provides them with employment opportunities.

During the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Justice of India requested everyone to visit the cafe and support this initiative.

The managers of the cafe are visually impaired, have cerebral palsy, and are paraplegic.

Thirty-five such cafes are operating in India, including one at the Bangalore Airport. The NGO started operations in 2017 and has since created job opportunities for those with disabilities.