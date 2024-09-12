Opposition vs BJP After PM Visits Chief Justice's Home For Ganesh Puja

PM Modi visited Chief Justice of India's residence yesterday on the occasion of Ganesh Puja

A massive political row has erupted over a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's home for Ganesh Puja. A section of opposition leaders have criticised the meeting, with one saying it sends an "uncomfortable message". The ruling BJP has hit back, saying that attending Ganesh Puja is not a crime and judges and politicians share dais on many occasions.

Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji.



May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health. pic.twitter.com/dfWlR7elky — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2024

The Prime Minister visited the Chief Justice's Delhi residence for Ganesh Puja yesterday and received a warm welcome from him and his wife Kalpana Das. "Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health," the Prime Minister said in a post on X and shared a photograph showing him, the Chief Justice and his wife praying before a Ganesh idol.

#WATCH | On PM Modi visiting CJI DY Chandrachud's residence for Ganpati Poojan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, " Ganpathi festival is going on, people visit each other's houses. I don't have info regarding how many houses PM visited so far...but PM went to CJI's house… pic.twitter.com/AVp26wl7Yz — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP and a leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said such meetings raise doubts. He suggested that the Chief Justice of India should recuse himself from a case linked to the tussle between Shiv Sena UBT and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"Look, it is Ganpati festival. How many people's houses has the Prime Minister visited so far? I don't have the information. Ganesh festival is celebrated in many places in Delhi, but the Prime Minister went to the Chief Justice's house, and the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice together performed the Aarti. Our knowledge of God is such that if the custodians of the Constitution meet political leaders in this manner, then people have doubts," Mr Raut said.

"It seems to me that there is a tradition that in such cases, if there is a party and the judge has or is seen to have any relation with it, then he dissociates himself from that case. So, I feel that Chandrachud sahab should dissociate himself from it," he asserted.

Okay.

After the festivities are over hopefully CJI will deem fit and be slightly freer to conclude the hearing on Maharashtra and the blatant disregard of Article 10 of the Constitution in Maharashtra.

Oh wait, elections round the corner anyway, it can be adjourned for another… https://t.co/tw0C1Smr5s — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 11, 2024

Mr Raut's party colleague Priyanka Chaturvedi, too, put out a post on the Prime Minister's visit to the top judge's home and pointed to the repeated adjournments in the Sena vs Sena case. "Okay. After the festivities are over hopefully CJI will deem fit and be slightly freer to conclude the hearing on Maharashtra and the blatant disregard of Article 10 of the Constitution in Maharashtra. Oh wait, elections round the corner anyway, it can be adjourned for another day," the MP posted on X.

VIDEO | “Independence of every institution shouldn't be oVIDEO | “Independence of every institution shouldn't be only theoretical, it should be visible. Attending Ganpati Pujan is a very personal issue, however, it sends an uncomfortable message,” says RJD leader Manoj Jha… pic.twitter.com/3guhv0GeqP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 12, 2024

Manoj Jha, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP, told news agency PTI that the independence of every institution is not just theoretical, but must be seen. "Ganpati puja is a personal issue, but you are taking a camera. The message it sends is uncomfortable. The Chief Justice of India and the Prime Minister are tall personalities. So what can we say if they agreed to put out these photographs in the public domain."

Earlier, in a post on X, Mr Jha shared the visuals of the Prime Minister's visit with the caption: "That is the state of the republic ....ladies and gentlemen. Jai Hind."

Attending Ganesh Pooja is no crime

On many occasions judiciary and politicians share stage



On auspicious functions, marriages, programs - but if PM attends it at house of CJI , Uddhav Sena MP doubts integrity of CJI & SC. Congress ecosystem attacks SC like Rahul Gandhi did in… pic.twitter.com/ALwORw10GE — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) September 12, 2024

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Opposition criticism, commenting that a 2009 Iftar party hosted by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was attended by the then Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishnan.

"Attending Ganesh Pooja is no crime. On many occasions judiciary and politicians share stage. On auspicious functions, marriages, programs - but if PM attends it at house of CJI , Uddhav Sena MP doubts integrity of CJI and Supreme Court. The Congress ecosystem attacks SC like Rahul Gandhi did in past," Mr Poonawalla said, adding that it's a "shameful contempt of court and abusing judiciary".