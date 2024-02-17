Chief Justice Of India Emphasises On Expanding Legal Education To Remote Rural Regions

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D Y Chandrachud has highlighted on the importance of expanding legal education to remote regions of the country. While addressing an event at Prayagraj, he said legal education in the current times is accessible to only English-speaking students.

The CJI said that university education in law should be extended to remote rural areas so that students from small towns are not deprived of the opportunity to become lawyers.

Justice D Y Chandrachud was speaking at the inauguration event of the Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

News agency PTI quoted the CJI as saying, “Technology has given us the ability to reach out to far-flung students. Despite developments in legal education, the contemporary legal education system favors only English-speaking urban children.”

Citing a survey conducted on diversity in five law universities, he said the children from diverse backgrounds are unable to get admission in these universities because of not being able to speak English.