Missing Woman's Body Found Near Canal In Uttar Pradesh, Probe On: Cops

A dead body of a woman, who had gone missing a week ago, was found near a canal in Tenshah Alamabad village of the Manjhanpur area in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

Nisha (20) went missing on January 31 and an FIR was lodged in this connection by her parents on February 3 when they could not find her, Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

After the forensic team collected its sample, the body has been sent for a postmortem examination, they said.

A probe into the matter is on, they added.

