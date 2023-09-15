Missing UP Man Found Alive Just Before Cremation Of Wrongly Identified Body

Police found the man in Chandigarh when his family was preparing for his cremation (Representational)

An 18-year-old man believed to be dead by his family was found to be alive by the police just in time, before the wrongly identified body - thought to be him - could be cremated by his family, officials said on Friday.

A man and a woman, both 18 years old, eloped on August 29 and the woman's family had lodged a complaint against the man for abduction, Station House Officer (SHO) Akhil Choudhry said.

Later on September 9, a headless body was found in a drain in Meerut district and the family of Moanti wrongly identified it as his body, the SHO said. The family also alleged that it was a murder, he said.

The body recovered had a tattoo resembling Moanti's, due to which the family misidentified it, the police said.

It was when Moanti's family was preparing for cremation on Thursday, that police traced him in Chandigarh where he was living with the woman, the SHO said.

Moanti was a resident of Nona village in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Choudhry said the wrongly identified body has been returned to Meerut police. The woman has been sent for a medical examination and she will also be produced before a magistrate for recording her statement, the SHO added.

