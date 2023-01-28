Missing Norwegian Tourist Rescued From Kashmir Forest By Police

The tourist went missing while skiing in Gulmarg. (File)

A Norwegian man, who was reported missing while skiing in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg resort, was rescued by the police on Saturday, officials said.

"Police today rescued a foreign tourist -- Oeyvind Aamot of Norway -- who lost his track while skiing and got stuck in the forests of Drung," a police spokesperson said.

Mr Aamot had arrived at Gulmarg on Saturday morning and gone for skiing, the official said.

After receiving information, two police teams were formed to follow two tracks around the forest area, the spokesperson said.

"Finally, the team reached at the location of the foreigner and brought him back to Gulmarg safely," he said.

SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure appreciated the rescue teams and announced a cash reward in their favour.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)