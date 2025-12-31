Gulmarg Happy On New Year's Eve As Tourists Flock In, Snow Makes A Return

Thousands of tourists have flocked to Gulmarg, Kashmir's winter wonderland, to welcome the New Year with traditional music and dance. It has been several years since Gulmarg saw snow on New Year. The morning saw its signature meadow under a white blanket. More snow in the evening, falling silently amid the glittering lights, made the celebrations even more breathtaking.

"It is a memorable trip and New Year for all of us. We never thought it would be so beautiful," said Deepak, a tourist from Delhi.

The New Year officially marks the arrival of tourist season in Gulmarg. But this was also a day to bid goodbye to 2025 -- a year of bitter memories for many in Kashmir.

The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April and the devastating flash floods both had a crippling impact on the economy of the region, which is heavily dependent on tourism.



Today, Kashmir is keeping its fingers crossed, hoping for an end to the eight-month slump in tourism.

Gulmarg is already seeing a revival, with tourists rushing in for the first time since the Pahalgam attack. The hotels are full and the mountain slopes have been reverberating with music.

Through the day, the white-clad meadow was dotted with enthusiastic skiers. Instructors could be seen busy helping the neophytes.

For locals earning their living in the ski season, it was nothing less than an unexpected bounty.

Gulmarg is India's finest ski destination. Though the snowfall so far this season has been too scanty for serious skiers, beginners could be seen having fun on slopes.

At the Gulmarg Gondola, Asia's highest cable car, long queues of tourists could be seen waiting for their turn for the dream ride. The cable car gives a panoramic view of snow-capped peaks as it gently slides over the snow-covered pine forest.

As dusk gathered, crowds could be seen dancing around merry bonfires, as music filled the panoramic meadow.