Missing Journalist's Body Found In Septic Tank In Chhattisgarh

The body of an independent journalist, missing since January 1, was found in a septic tank on Friday evening from Bijapur's Chattanpara Basti in Chhattisgarh. The death of Mukesh Chandrakar, who was a contributing reporter at NDTV, has sent shockwaves across the region and the journalism fraternity.

The Bijapur police confirmed that Mukesh's body was discovered in a septic tank that had been freshly sealed with concrete.

His swollen body, which bore multiple injuries to the head and back, was identified by his clothes. The police, acting on Mukesh's last known mobile location, traced him to the yard of a contractor, Suresh Chandrakar, where the grim discovery was made.

"The contractor's employees live on the premises, and several people, including Suresh Chandrakar, are being questioned. We are investigating if Mukesh's death is linked to any of his recent stories. The accused will be apprehended soon," said Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav.

Mukesh Chandrakar also ran a successful YouTube channel called Bastar Junction, which had 1.59 lakh subscribers and focused on issues in the Bastar region.

Mukesh and his brother Yukesh Chandrakar, who also is a journalist, lost their parents at a young age. The brothers supported each other in their careers.

Known for his fearless reporting, Mukesh, in April 2021, played a crucial role in securing the release of CRPF CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was kidnapped by Maoists.

The journalist left his home on January 1, wearing a T-shirt and shorts. His phone was switched off shortly after. When he failed to return home, his brother Yukesh began searching for him at friends' homes and across the city, ultimately filing a missing person report with the police.

The discovery of the journalist's body has left his family and the community devastated.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condoled the journalist's death and assured that the "culprit will not be spared".

"The news of the murder of Bijapur's young and dedicated journalist Mukesh Chandrakar ji is extremely sad and heartbreaking. Mukesh ji's departure is an irreparable loss for the journalism world and society. The culprit of this incident will not be spared under any circumstances. Instructions have been given to arrest the criminals as soon as possible and ensure they receive the harshest punishment," the Chief Minister posted on X.