Missing Child Found Murdered In Delhi Military Area, Family Alleges Rape

An 8-year-old girl has been found murdered in Delhi's Shankar Vihar Military Area.

The child was missing since yesterday evening and her parents were searching for her all night.

In the morning, her body was found hanging from a rod in a vacant building. The body has been sent for postmortem.

The police have filed a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area.

The relatives of the girl alleged that she had been raped and murdered. Demanding justice, the locals blocked the National Highway Jaipur Road.

"The local military authorities are extending full support to the grieving family during this difficult time and cooperating closely with the police, who are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter," said the Station Commander of the Delhi Cantonment.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, and we remain in constant touch with them to provide any assistance they may require," he added.

