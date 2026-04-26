"Miscreants Who Rape, Torture Women Will Be Brought To Justice": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the TMC of "sheltering goons who torture women", and said the BJP giving poll tickets to Sandeshkhali's Rekha Patra and the mother of the R G Kar victim is proof of the party's commitment to ensuring women's security.

Speaking at the Matua community citadel of Thakurnagar at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district, PM Modi also said all refugees who took shelter in India following religious persecution in the neighbouring nation will be granted citizenship through procedures outlined under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The BJP has fielded Patra from Hingalganj, and Ratna Debnath - the mother of the RG Kar hospital doctor who was raped and murdered, from Panihati - in the assembly elections.

Sandeshkhali hogged the national limelight in 2024, after allegations of sexual abuse of women by local TMC leaders came to the fore. The RG Kar hospital incident also took place that year.

The BJP's "commitment to the security of Bengal's women has been reflected" in its decision to give poll tickets to Rekha Patra and Ratna Debnath, PM Modi said.

The PM, referring to the record turnout of over 93 per cent in the first phase of polls, said, "The TMC's arrogance was shattered in the first round, the second phase will cement BJP's victory in the state." Modi alleged that even the smallest of politicians as well as goons consider themselves the government under the Trinamool Congress regime in Bengal.

"The TMC's 'nirmam sarkar' (cruel government) stands with goons who torture women of this state. The time has now come to say we will tolerate no more," he said.

"Miscreants who rape and torture women will be brought to justice after May 4 (day of the assembly poll results) by the new BJP government of Bengal," the PM asserted.

PM Modi alluded to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's pre-Independence slogan of 'Give me blood and I will give you freedom', to urge the people to vote for the BJP, "and I will give you freedom from TMC's 'maha jungleraj'".

The Prime Minister also warned all infiltrators to leave the country before April 29, the date for the last phase of polls, else "they will be thrown out after May 4 when the results are published".

The first phase of elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly was held on April 23, while the second phase will take place on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)