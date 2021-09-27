Petrol Pump Staff Robbed Of Over Rs 7.5 Lakh In Jharkhand

Two motorcycle-borne men intercepted the petrol pump staff and sprinkled chilli powder in their eyes, police said.

Petrol Pump Staff Robbed Of Over Rs 7.5 Lakh In Jharkhand

All police stations have been alerted, and a massive hunt has been launched.

Deoghar:

Unidentified miscreants looted over Rs 7.5 lakh from two employees of a petrol pump in Jharkhand's Deogarh district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened near Gopibaandh powerhouse on Sarath-Palajori road when the employees were on their way to deposit Rs 7.76 lakh in a nationalised bank in Sarath area.

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted the petrol pump staff near the powerhouse and sprinkled chilli powder in their eyes, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sarath), Amod Narayan Singh, said.

Two more miscreants on another two-wheeler joined the duo, snatched the bag containing the money from the employees, and fled towards Chitra, the SDPO said.

All police stations have been alerted, and a massive hunt has been launched to apprehend the culprits, Mr Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)