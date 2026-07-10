Minor Girl's Body Found In Mumbai, Man Arrested Within Hours

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a minor girl and dumping her body in a hilly area of Kandivali in north Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The Samtanagar police station official identified the accused as Suraj Maruti Waghmare.

"He allegedly killed the girl over some issues in a romantic relationship. He left her body in a hilly part of Damunanagar. The body was found this morning, after which a probe began involving teams from Samtanagar police station, crime detection branch, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the dog squad," he said.

The victim's identity was established by questioning local residents, verifying missing person records, analysing CCTV footage and examining technical evidence, the official said.

"Based on technical and intelligence inputs gathered during the probe, Waghmare was arrested. Further investigation is underway," the official added.

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