Minor Gang-Raped In Rajasthan, 3 Suspects Arrested: Police

Gang Rape In Dholpur: The police have taken three suspects into custody. (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped at Bari in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, said a police official on Thursday.

The police have taken three suspects into custody while the search for the rest of the accused is underway.

"A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped overnight by 6-7 men in Bari, Dholpur. The incident occurred after a middle-aged man on a bike took her to a nearby toll, from where 6-7 men took her in a vehicle. Three suspects have been taken in custody," said Bari Circle Office Manish Sharma.

The officer further informed that the medical of the victim has been done and teams have been constituted to conduct a probe into the incident.

"The case has been registered. A search is being carried out for the accused. She was raped overnight, after which she was found near a temple the next day. She informed about the incident to her family. They registered a complaint at the police station. The medical of the victim has been done. Many teams of the police have been constituted to conduct the probe," he said.

Elaborating on the incident, Mr Sharma said, "The victim had gone to the market on July 26 evening where a middle-aged man lured her to sit on his motorcycle and dropped her at a toll located at Besari road. Around six to seven people took her in their conveyance and gang-raped her."

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

