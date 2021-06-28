Minor Fire At Emergency Ward Of Delhi's AIIMS, No Injuries Reported

AIIMS Fire: The cause of the fire is not known yet

A minor fire was reported at the main emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi in the early hours of today. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Firefighters and other first responders hurried onto the scene.

The fire, which began at 5 am today, was brought under control in an hour, said the Delhi Fire Department.

The cause of the fire, which even spread to the education room area of the premier institute, is not known yet.

A week ago, a fire broke out at the ninth floor in the Convergence Block, which houses diagnostic laboratories and examination sections, of the hospital. No injuries were reported and the floor was vacated in time.

Sources at the time said the fire was caused by a short circuit in a refrigerator on the ninth floor.