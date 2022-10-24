Boy, 15, Stabs Mumbai Man To Death For Objecting To Firecrackers

During the fight, the 15-year-old boy stabbed the victim with a knife

A man was reportedly stabbed to death in Mumbai today during a fight with three minor boys after he had objected to one of them bursting firecrackers in a glass bottle.

Police said two of the accused aged 14 and 15 have been arrested, while a search is on for the 12-year-old third accused.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Sunil Naidu.

According to the police, a 12-year-old boy was bursting firecrackers in a glass bottle on an open field near Parekh Complex in Shivaji Nagar, when Naidu arrived at the spot and objected to it.

An argument ensued between the two.

Soon, the 15-year-old brother of the accused and a 14-year-old friend joined the accused and all three started beating up the victim.

During the fight, the 15-year-old boy stabbed the victim with a knife, injuring him severely. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Despite a ban on firecrackers in many cities across the country, these are still sold and used during Diwali. Experts have often cautioned that loud noise from firecrackers can lead to auditory and various other health complications, apart from raising air and noise pollution levels.