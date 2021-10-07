Foreign Ministry Worried About Cross-Border Terrorism After J&K Killings

Condemning "targeted killings" of innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir, the external affairs ministry on Thursday said these killings highlighted its concerns over cross-border terrorism.
"We strongly condemn it. Innocent people are being killed. It is targeted killing. We are worried about cross border terrorism. We keep discussing the issue of cross-border terrorism with our partners," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.
Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a number of killings of civilians in the last few days.
A woman principal and a teacher were shot dead at point blank range inside a government school on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)