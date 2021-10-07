Foreign Ministry Worried About Cross-Border Terrorism After J&K Killings

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi "strongly condemned" the targeted killings of innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir, citing worries of cross-border terrorism.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called the recent killings targeted. (File)

Condemning "targeted killings" of innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir, the external affairs ministry on Thursday said these killings highlighted its concerns over cross-border terrorism.

"We strongly condemn it. Innocent people are being killed. It is targeted killing. We are worried about cross border terrorism. We keep discussing the issue of cross-border terrorism with our partners," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a number of killings of civilians in the last few days.

A woman principal and a teacher were shot dead at point blank range inside a government school on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar.

