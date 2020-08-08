Ministry Of External Affairs Opens 24X7 Helplines For Victims Of Kerala Plane Tragedy

The Air India Express aircraft broke into two after overshooting the runway and falling into the valley

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it was deeply saddened by the Air India Express accident in Kerala's Kozhikode and that its 24X7 helplines are open for those affected by the incident.

Seventeen people were killed and several others were injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway and fell into a valley. The aircraft broke into two parts.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 at Kozhikode," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet.

"MEA helplines are open 24x7: 1800 118 797; +91 11 23012113; +91 11 23014104; +91 11 23017905; Fax: +91 11 23018158; Email: covid19@mea.gov.in," he posted on Twitter.

