Death Count In Kozhikode Plane Crash Rises To 20

The plane had overshot the tabletop runway while landing at the Karipur airport

A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode on August 7, died at a hospital today, taking the death count to 20.

V Ibrahim from Kerala's Wayanad district died today afternoon, a senior district official said.

18 people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and several others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley.

Days after the accident, 68-year-old Aravindakshan, under treatment for leg injuries, had died of cardiac arrest, taking the count to 19.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)