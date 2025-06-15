Helpdesk Launched For Claim Assistance to Families of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

In the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, the district administration has taken significant steps to ensure that the legal heirs of those killed receive timely insurance and claim-related support. A dedicated help desk has been launched to facilitate and guide the families through the complex compensation and documentation process.

To streamline the efforts, the administration has appointed over 250 nodal and assistant nodal officers. These officers are tasked with ensuring seamless coordination, especially during the sensitive process of identifying and handing over the remains to the families.

The London-bound Air India plane crashed just seconds after takeoff in Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 passengers on board. The aircraft plunged into a medical college campus, killing several on the ground.

As of now, 35 bodies have been handed over, with 12 teams working around the clock in shifts to conduct DNA sampling and confirmation procedures.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajnish Patel, Additional Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, issued a strong advisory for the grieving families. He urged them to be cautious of fraudulent individuals who may demand money under the pretext of facilitating the handover of bodies or speeding up hospital procedures.

''The Civil Hospital does not charge any money for any services, including handing over of the mortal remains. If anyone contacts you seeking money for this process, please consider the call fraudulent," Dr. Patel said.

He also clarified that all communication from the hospital will only be made via official contact numbers and urged families not to engage with unknown or unauthorised callers.

Official Helpline Numbers -(Civil Hospital):

1. 9429915911

2. 9429916096

3. 9429916118

4. 9429916378

5. 9429916608

6. 9429916622

7. 9429916682

8. 9429916758

9. 9429916771

10. 9429916875