Ministry of Culture's R-Day Tableau Showcases Power Of Feminine Divinity

The colourful tableau showcased 'Devi puja' and folk dances that celebrate the traditions of 'Devi'.

The power of feminine divinity was the theme of the Ministry of Culture's tableau which rolled down Kartavya Path as part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

The theme was 'Shakti Rupena Samsthita' and through art and dance forms, 'Devi' was celebrated.

'Nari Shakti' was the theme of the dance, which was performed by 326 female and 153 male artistes, Mohan said.

These 479 artistes were chosen through a nationwide 'Vande Bharatam' dance competition and their performance will add colour and groove to the Republic Day parade.

The artistes are in the 17-30 age group, the Defence Ministry has said.

They presented classical, folk and contemporary fusion dances, depicting the 'power of women' through five elements -- earth, water, air, space and fire. This was the second time that the dancers of the cultural programme were selected through a nationwide competition.

