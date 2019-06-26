Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Countered By Party Colleague In Parliament

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was countered in Parliament today by his own colleague

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha today countered his colleague - Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's remarks that during calamities, that only state-run telecom operators provide free services to subscribers.

Responding to supplementary questions during Question Hour, Mr Prasad said during natural calamities such as floods and cyclones, only state-run telecom companies BSNL and MTNL extend free services to subscribers.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy soon countered that other private operators too extend free services. At this Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that while private companies provide free services only for a couple of days, BSNL and MTNL provide free services till the calamity is over.

Mr Rudy also claimed that often BSNL and MTNL calls drop, but they are charged for. He said since the companies are state run, when people do not get network, they end up blaming the government.

Some opposition members said Rajiv Rudy should be made the minister to improve the state of affairs. He was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said it is important that state-run companies are in a good fiscal health.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.