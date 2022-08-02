Minister Posts Video Showing Herculean Task Of Bringing Tap Water To Remote Ladakh Village

The villagers were extremely happy after getting the tap water connections.

Dipling in Union Territory of Ladakh is one of the remotest villages in India. It surrounded by some of the most stunning mountain ranges and located 4,000 metres above sea level, but road connectivity is very limited. Households here were delighted after tap connections were installed at their place, bringing continuous water supply to them. The tap connections have been installed in at least 17 houses here under central government's Jal Jeevan Mission. It has brought relief to people like Jullay, who had to traverse miles through the rough territory to source water.

A video of how Dipling was provided with tap connections has been posted by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union minister for Jal Shakti, on Koo app and is gaining traction among users.

"Jal Jeevan Mission has reached the remote Dipling village in Ladakh, where people have to think 10 times before visiting. Watch this video to understand how difficult the process was and how our team made it possible. No matter how far a place is, or how challenging the road is, we won's stop before completing our mission," the minister said, according to English translation of his Koo post.

The one minute 20 seconds video shows how the helicopters were used to ferry the government team and materials to the remote village to set up tap connections. The achievement is noteworthy, considering the tough terrain, isolated habitations and extreme weather - temperature in the region falls several degrees below zero.

Villagers like Jullay expressed their gratitude to the Jal Jeevan Mission team for easing their daily woes. "The tap water works well. I want to tank PM Modi, CEC, MP, DC and all other concernd staff members," she is quoted as saying in the video.

'Jal Jeevan Mission' is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. The programme will also implement measures such as grey water management, water conservation and rain water harvesting.