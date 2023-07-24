Minister Piyush Goyal's Cameo In Rajya Sabha Chairman vs AAP MP

Piyush Goyal sought suspension of Sanjay Singh over alleged violation of House rules

It was Minister Piyush Goyal, leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, who moved a motion seeking suspension of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, calling the opposition leader's huge protest in the house over the Manipur issue in violation of rules.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended the AAP leader for the rest of the monsoon session for "repeatedly violating" the Chair's directives.

The Chairman first named Sanjay Singh for interrupting the proceedings of the House when it had taken up the Question Hour amid protests by the Opposition over its demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence and a detailed discussion on the issue.

Sanjay Singh, 51, came near the Chairman's podium over opposition demands. Mr Dhankhar told him to take his seat. As the AAP member kept protesting, the Chairman named him.

Soon after the Chairman named Sanjay Singh, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion urging the Chair to suspend the AAP member.

"This kind of behaviour ....and disturbing the House is completely against the ethics and rules of the House. The government wants to move a motion to suspend Sanjay Singh," Mr Goyal said, urging the Chair to take action against the leader.

The motion was put for approval of the House. The House approved the motion by raising hands and with a voice vote.

"Sanjay Singh is suspended as a member during the entire session of this House," the chairman announced.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader, however, continued to protest in the House even after he was suspended and Rajya Sabha was adjourned.