Will Make Madhya Pradesh Roads Smooth As Hema Malini's Cheeks: Minister

"These roads will be repaired within 15 days," PC Sharma said.

Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma on Tuesday compared condition of roads in the state to the cheeks of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and said that Congress government will soon make them like Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini's.

"Roads in Madhya Pradesh were built like that of Washington. What has happened to these roads now? After heavy rain, there are potholes everywhere. Presently, the condition of roads is like stains of smallpox. It seems that the condition of the roads has become like Kailash Vijayvargiya's cheeks," he told reporters in Bhopal.

"These roads will be repaired within 15 days on the orders of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Very soon we will make these roads like cheeks of Hema Malini," he said.

PC Sharma's "Washington" jibe was aimed at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who, in 2017, had said that roads in the state are better than those in Washington.

"When I got down at Washington Airport & travelled on roads, I felt roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the US," Mr Chouhan had said.

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly had earlier criticised the Kamal Nath government over deteriorating conditions of roads in the state.

"Roads in the state are shabby. Due to which, accidents are taking place every day. Instead of working, the state government runs away from responsibility by accusing the central government of not cooperating on everything. The state government has a large amount of budget. Out of which the government should spend to repair the roads," he had tweeted on October 12.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.