Minister Atishi Submits Fresh Report To Arvind Kejriwal Against Delhi Official

Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi on Wednesday submitted a supplementary report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on corruption allegations against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his son in the alleged corruption case regarding NHAI Dwarka E-way land compensation.

In the fresh report, Atishi reiterated her recommendation for the suspension of the chief secretary.

As per an official release, the Vigilance Minister submitted the report with additional facts and information in response to the directions of CM Arvind Kejriwal to examine the observations made by the LG on the preliminary report submitted by the Vigilance Minister earlier on November 14, 2023.

The Delhi Vigilance Minister in her supplementary report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on corruption allegations against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar claimed the bureaucrat tried to save an official in the Bamnoli land acquisition matter.

Based on the findings in the supplementary report, the Vigilance Minister requested the LG to review his position and refer this matter to the ED and CBI to investigate not just the actions of the then DM but also the role of the Chief Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner, along with the role of his son and his business associates, partners in this matter.

There was no immediate response from the chief secretary on the supplementary report.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption in the acquisition of 19 acres of land in southwest Delhi's Bamnoli village.

Earlier, the LG observed that the Chief Secretary (CS) had taken action against the District Magistrate (DM).

In view of this, the Vigilance Minister noted that the CS and Divisional Commissioner resorted to mere "Shadow Boxing" and that despite knowing all the facts, the DM was not suspended for three and half months.

The Vigilance Minister's report revealed that CS did not take any action against the DM South West.

Minister Atishi wrote to the LG, that silence and delay in the suspension of DM South West seem deliberate and wilful at the behest of the CS and Divisional Commissioner, said the release.

The CS made every possible effort to save DM South West. Further, the Vigilance Minister requested the LG emphasizing the necessity to suspend CS until investigation takes place.

After CM Arvind forwarded the preliminary report of the Vigilance Minister to LG regarding the alleged Dwarka E-Way land compensation scam, LG responded with his observations, it added.

In view of this, the Chief Minister further directed the Vigilance Minister for the examination of the LG's observations. As per directions of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Vigilance Minister Atishi has examined the observations made by the LG, requesting him to review his position on this matter.

Vigilance Minister Atishi remarked, "The LG has made a blanket statement that there is no evidence against the CS, he has completely ignored the key findings of the report. It ill-behoves a responsible, accountable and clean government to look away from such incriminating findings against its officers, for whatever reasons.

The LG's observation is refuted by the significant discoveries regarding connections between the CS and the landowners made in the report, which had not been disclosed by the CS at any point.

The findings of the Preliminary Report warrant a detailed investigation. Even the exorbitant arbitral award by DM Hemant Kumar could have been treated as an erroneous judgment, but it has indeed been referred to the CBI to identify corrupt practices, if any.

The damning findings of the Preliminary Report show prima facie indicate corruption by the CS and the Divisional Commissioner and the possibility of money laundering, which must be referred to the investigative agencies.

Shedding light on the established relationship between the landowners and CS through his son, the Vigilance Minister wrote, It is perplexing that the LG, in his note, has completely ignored the factual findings arising from the enquiry conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance.

The Preliminary Report dated November 14, 2023, brings out the relationship between the landowners and the CS through his son and the suspect role of the CS and the Divisional Commissioner.

In her initial report, Atishi alleged that the chief secretary's son, an employee of a company of the land owner's relative, benefitted in the Bamnoli land acquisition.

The land was acquired for the Dwarka expressway by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 1918 and the compensation was increased in May this year.

Atishi's first report also recommended that the matter be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the chief secretary be suspended till the completion of the probe.

The minister's first report was sent to Lieutenant General V K Saxena by Kejriwal. The LG, however, did not consider it, saying it was based on "preconceived assumptions" while pointing out that a CBI probe was already underway in the matter.

