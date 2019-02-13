Minimum Temperatures Rise Across Punjab, Haryana: Weather Department

Met department has forecast moderate rain at most places in Punjab and Haryana tomorrow

Minimum temperatures on Wednesday hovered above normal limits at most places in Punjab and Haryana, meteorological department officials said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 12 degrees Celsius, they said.

Gurdaspur in Punjab experienced a cold night at 6.8 degrees Celsius followed by 8.2 degrees Celsius in Adampur, 8.6 degrees Celsius in Amritsar, 8.8 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana and 9.2 degrees Celsius in Bathinda.

Halwara recorded 9.3 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 9.5 degrees degrees Celsius, and Pathankot and Patiala recorded lows of 9.8 degrees Celsius each, the department said.

In Haryana, the minimum temperature in Karnal settled at a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius followed by 10.4 degrees Celsius in Ambala, 10.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and 11.1 degrees Celsius in Hisar, it stated.

The Met department has forecast, light to moderate rain at most places in Punjab and Haryana tomorrow.

