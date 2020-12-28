Minimum Temperatures Dip By 4-5 Degrees In Most Parts Of Rajasthan

The lowest minimum overall was minus 0.2 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu. (Representational)

The minimum temperature dropped by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in most parts of Rajasthan due to rain and snowfall in the Himalayan region in the last 24 hours, a Meteorological department official said on Monday.

Director of Meteorological Department Radheshyam Sharma, said the present conditions during winter is likely to continue till December 31 in the state.

Due to a Western Disturbance being active in north India over the last two days along with rains and snowfall in many parts of north India, the minimum temperature dropped by four to five degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, he said.

The lowest minimum temperature in the plains on Monday was 0.6 degrees Celsius in Churu in western Rajasthan followed by 1 degree Celsius in Bhilwara in eastern Rajasthan, Mr Sharma said.

The meteorological department has issued an alert for cold weather conditions to prevail in the districts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur division during the next 48 hours.

The minimum temperatures in other places are as follows: 2 degrees Celsius each in Pilani and Chittorgarh, 3 degrees Celsius each in Sikar and Sriganganagar, 4 degrees Celsius in Tonk and Eranpura, 5 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur and Ajmer, 6 degrees Celsius in Barmer, Bundi, Alwar and Jaipur, 7 degrees Celsius each in Jaisalmer and Sawaimadhopur and 9 degrees Celsius each in Kota and Phalodi.

According to the department, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 18 and 27 degrees Celsius.