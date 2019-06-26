Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Raise Their First Issues In Parliament

Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were sworn-in on Tuesday (PTI File Photo)

Cine stars-turned-Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Trinamool Congress, Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, raised their first issue in Parliament on Wednesday.

While Mimi Chakraborty sought construction of a flyover in her constituency Jadavpur to deal with traffic congestion, Nusrat Jahan sought a Kendriya Vidyalaya in her area Basirhat in West Bengal.

The two were sworn-in on Tuesday, more than a week after the other members took oath as Nusrat Jahan got married on June 15 in Turkey. The wedding also delayed the start of her friend Mimi Chakraborty's new innings in Parliament.

The two stars were seated together throughout the proceedings on Tuesday and were mobbed by the media as they walked out.

During Zero Hour on Wednesday, Mimi Chakraborty spoke on the urgent need for construction of a flyover on a level crossing in Jadavpur. Nusrat Jahan read out her demand for a Kendriya Vidyalaya in her constituency.

