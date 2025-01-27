Advertisement
"Millions Of Illegal Migrants Threat To Democracy, Harmony, Security": Vice President

"We have to see the challenges. The challenge to the nation is (that) millions of illegal migrants are living in our land. Is it not a challenge to our sovereignty? Such kind of people will never be wedded to our nationalism," Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said

Read Time: 2 mins
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the security threat posed by illegal migrants
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the security threat posed by illegal migrants
New Delhi:

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said illegal migrants pose a security threat to the country, asserting that such people can never get wedded to our nationalism.

Addressing a group of Rajya Sabha interns in Delhi, Vice President Dhankhar said such people are a threat to India's democracy because they are "trying to influence our electoral system".

"They are also a threat to our societal harmony, to our nation's security," an official statement said, quoting the Vice President.

"We have to see the challenges. The challenge to the nation is (that) millions of illegal migrants are living in our land. Is it not a challenge to our sovereignty? Such kind of people will never be wedded to our nationalism," he said.

"They use our resources of health, education, and other facilities. They engage in jobs meant for our people. I expect everyone in the government to take a severe look at this. This problem and resolution of it cannot be delayed even by a day. How can a nation suffer illegal migrants in millions," Vice President Dhankhar said.

Drawing attention to the enlarging basket of opportunities for the youth, the Vice President said people of the country have tasted development for the first time because they now have a toilet in their house, a gas connection in the kitchen, access to the internet, road connectivity, and air connectivity.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.