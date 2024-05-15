Military Uniform Of Indore Civic Body's Anti-Encroachment Team Sparks Row

A row has erupted over the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) choosing a new uniform for its anti-encroachment squad on Wednesday.

Calling it "military" uniform, the Congress alleged that the "corrupt" employees of the squad were insulting the Army by wearing the attire.

Officials said that the "camouflage" uniform has been selected for the employees of the anti-encroachment squad to instil a sense of discipline.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the IMC Chintu Choukse said, "The IMC administration has insulted the Army by choosing the uniform of soldiers for the anti-encroachment squad staff. These employees are infamous for extortion from carts and street vendors." Mr Chouksey said it is illegal on the part of the squad members to wear "Army-like" uniforms and the civic body must immediately withdraw its decision to choose such dresses for these employees.

He also demanded that Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava resign and IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma be removed from the post for "insulting" the Army.

Mayor Bhargava said it is "absolutely wrong to link the new uniform of the anti-encroachment squad with the uniform of soldiers".

Mr Bhargava, who served as the Additional Advocate General of Madhya Pradesh High Court before joining politics, said, "Wearing camouflage uniform is not a crime but it becomes a crime when someone wears the Army insignia on it."

Civic chief Mr Verma said the selection of the new uniform for the anti-encroachment squad staff was done for discipline and to ensure uniformity in their dress.

"If anyone has any objection to this uniform, we will examine it and take appropriate action as per rules," he added.

