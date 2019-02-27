Air Force Chopper Crashes In J&K's Budgam; 2 Bodies Found, Say Police

Budgam crash: Visuals showed the wrecked fuselage in flames and a large number of villagers standing around it.

All India | | Updated: February 27, 2019 12:00 IST
The helicopter crashed in an open field near a village in Budgam at 10.05 am.


Srinagar: 

An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam this morning. Two bodies have been found, said the police.

The crash took place in the backdrop of heavy shelling and firing from across the border on a day IAF fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a vast terror camp within Pakistan in a pre-dawn strike.

All airspace at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh, close to the border with Pakistan, has been shut down indefinitely, sources say. Commercial flights have been put on hold.

Visuals showed the wrecked fuselage in flames and a large number of villagers standing around it.

The helicopter a Russian made Mi-17, crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am.

The chopper broke into two and caught fire immediately, the officials said.

The area has been on high alert amid warnings of retaliation after the air strikes by India yesterday.

