Mike Pompeo, Jim Mattis Meet PM Modi, Brief On Strategic India-US Talks

PM Modi with Mike Pompeo and Jim Mattis in Delhi

US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James Mattis Thursday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first 2+2 dialogue held between the two countries.

They conveyed greetings of President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Modi.

"The prime minister fondly recalled his interactions with President Trump and requested the secretaries to convey his greetings to him," a brief statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

It said the two briefed the prime minister on the "fruitful and productive" 2+2 dialogue held earlier Thursday.

The prime minister congratulated both the secretaries and their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for holding of the first 2+2 dialogue, the statement said.

India and the US Thursday held the first edition of the twice-deferred two-plus-two talks, covering the expanse of bilateral ties and looking to expand their global strategic cooperation, including in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.