Mihir Shah, Driver Questioned Together, Says He's Sorry For Crash: Sources

Mihir Shah is the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case

The 23-year-old accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case was made to sit face-to-face with his driver as the police interrogated both men today. Mihir Shah, who drove the BMW that hit a two-wheeler and killed a woman, had changed seats with his driver following the accident.

The police also recreated the sequence of events at the accident site today.

Mr Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, claimed they did not know the woman was stuck under the car as they drove away after hitting the two wheeler.

Police sources said the two men "admitted to their mistake", and Mr Shah told them he "regretted his actions".

Kaveri Nakva and her husband Pradik Nakva were on a two-wheeler when the BMW driven by Mr Shah, the son of sacked Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, rammed the scooter and sped away.

Mr Shah was returning from a pub when the BMW that he drove hit the couple's two-wheeler. He also faces allegations made by the pub management that he gave them a fake identity card that showed him as 27 years old, while he is 23, per official records. The minimum drinking age is 25.

The police have said many CCTV footage have captured the speeding BMW dragging the woman stuck on the bonnet. Mr Shah stopped the car after dragging Ms Nakva for 1.5 km, and then exchanged seats with his driver.

He removed the woman's body from underneath the engine bay and the bumper, and left the body on the road. His driver then reversed the BMW and ran over the woman's body before the car disappeared from CCTV view.

Police sources said they suspect Mr Shah was aware that the woman was stuck under the car, but he drove on and did not stop, despite some motorists frantically signalling and shouting at him to stop.

Mr Shah was arrested in Thane district yesterday, after he evaded the police for two days.