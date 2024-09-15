Another Hit-And-Run In Mumbai, Teen Dead After Speeding Car Rams Bike

Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras on the route to identify the vehicle. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy died and another teenager was injured after a speeding car hit a bike from behind in Mumbai suburb Dahisar Friday evening. Police have registered a case under multiple sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including causing death by negligence, and the Motor Vehicles Act. A search is on for the car that hit the bike.

The past few months have seen several deaths due to hit-and-run in the Maximum City and other cities in Maharashtra. Many of them turned out to be high-profile cases involving relatives of political leaders or businessmen, and luxury cars such as BMW or Porsche.

In the latest incident, Karan Rajput and his friend Aditya were riding from Dahisar to Kandivli on a two-wheeler. A speeding car hit the bike from behind, leaving the two teenagers seriously injured. They were rushed to a hospital, where Aditya died during treatment. Karan's condition is critical and he is being treated.

Police have registered a case under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The charges include death due to negligent act, putting human life at risk, and rash driving.

Police are now scanning footage of CCTV cameras on the route to identify the vehicle and track it down. A special team has been formed to handle the case.

According to preliminary information, the speeding car hit the bike from behind while overtaking. According to an official, the two teenagers were thrown off in opposite directions and crashed high on the ground. The victim, Aditya, suffered head injuries and was heavily bleeding when he was rushed to the hospital. He died soon after.