4-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Speeding Creta In Mumbai, Teen Driver Arrested

A four-year-old boy has been killed after a speeding car, driven by a 19-year-old man, hit him in Mumbai, police said today. The accident took place near the Ambedkar College in the Wadala area.

Police said the family of the victim, identified as Ayush Laxman Kinvade, lives on the footpath and his father is a worker.

Sandeep Gole, who was driving the Hyundai Creta, is a resident of Vile Parle. Further investigation is underway.

The incident comes days after a driver in Mumbai lost control of the electric bus operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking and rammed into pedestrians and vehicles, killing seven people and injuring 42 others.

More than 20 vehicles were also damaged in the crash, which took place in Kurla on December 9 and was captured on CCTV.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways last week said Maharashtra was among the states that have witnessed the highest number of road accidents in the last five years.

The report, based on data received from various states and Union Territories, revealed that more than 7 lakh people have died across India in road accidents in the 2018-2022 period.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of road accident deaths (1,08,882), followed by Tamil Nadu (84,316) and Maharashtra (66,370).