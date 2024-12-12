Mumbai Crash Driver Had No Experience In Driving Electric Bus: Sources

A bus driver in Mumbai lost control of the electric bus operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking and rammed into pedestrians and vehicles on Monday, killing seven people and injuring 42 others. More than 20 vehicles were also damaged in the crash, which took place in Kurla and was captured on CCTV.

The bus driver, Sanjay More, has been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sent to police custody till December 21.

During interrogation, More said he had no experience in driving electric vehicles and underwent only a 1-day training for steering EVs, police sources said. More, who is said to have a lot of experience in driving non-EV buses, told the police that he had only driven the electric vehicle three times during the training.

According to BEST's standard operating procedure, a driver who is going to drive an e-bus manually needs to undergo training for six weeks.

More also said the bus went out of control as he was unable to understand what he was doing, police sources said. The investigation has revealed that at the time of the accident, the bus was moving at a speed of more than 60 kmph.

Bus Driver's Family, Colleagues To Be Questioned

The police have so far recorded the statements of 25 people, including the bus conductor, in the Kurla crash case.

They will now question More's family and colleagues to find out whether he had any dispute or argument with anyone.

The bus - which officials say had been in service for just three months - will also be checked for technical faults.

The Olectra bus is registered under the name of a company called EVEY Trans and has been taken on a wet lease by the BEST. An official said the drivers of such buses are supplied by the private operators.

According to an eyewitness, the bus swerved over a stretch of 200 metres before the deadly crash.