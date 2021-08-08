Micro Earthquakes Reported Along Telangana-Andhra Pradesh Border

The micro earthquakes are called tectonic earthquakes. (Representational)

Micro earthquakes were reported on Sunday at three locations bordering Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, scientists at National Geographical Research Institute (NGRI) said.

Chief Scientist and Head of Seismology of NGRI, Sri Nagesh said the magnitudes of the earthquakes were 2.3, 2.7 to 3 on the richter scale, indicating mildness of the tremors which occurred between 7.53 am and 8.15 am.

Though there was no loss of property due to the earthquakes, people panicked and ran out of their houses.

"We call them micro earthquakes. There would not be any loss of lives or properties due these earthquakes," Nagesh told PTI.

These micro earthquakes are called tectonic earthquakes.

Tremors were felt at two places in Suryapet District of Telangana and Pulichintala in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Pulichintala area has been witnessing mild seismic activity for the past nearly two years with 4.6 on richter scale recorded at one point of time, the scientist added.