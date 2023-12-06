How Online Job Scams Are Executed And How To Protect Yourself

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said it has identified and blocked over 100 websites involved in job fraud. In a statement, it said these websites facilitated task-based and organised illegal investment-related economic crimes.
These job frauds were being carried out by overseas actors using digital advertisement, chat messengers and mule or rented accounts, the MHA added.
The MHA also explained how these websites operated and said that fraudsters use platforms like Google and Meta to launch targeted digital advertisements.
Keywords such as "Ghar baithe job" and "Ghar baithe kamai kaise karen" attract targets, including retired employees, women, and unemployed youth seeking part-time jobs.
Victims, upon clicking the advertisements, are contacted by agents using messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.
Agents convince victims to perform tasks such as video likes, subscriptions, and map ratings.
Victims are initially given commissions for completing tasks. Subsequently, victims are persuaded to invest larger sums to receive higher returns, the MHA said.
After gaining the victim's confidence, the deposited funds are frozen, leading to financial losses for the victim.
How to remain safe
- Exercise caution and conduct thorough research before investing in online schemes promising very high commissions.
- Refrain from performing financial transactions if contacted by unknown persons via WhatsApp or Telegram without proper verification.
- Verify the name of the receiver mentioned in UPI apps.
- Random or unfamiliar names may indicate fraudulent schemes.
- Refrain from conducting transactions with unknown accounts to prevent potential involvement in money laundering or terror financing.
- If any fraudulent activity is suspected, report it immediately to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) at www.cybercrime.gov.in.