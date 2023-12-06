How Online Job Scams Are Executed And How To Protect Yourself

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said it has identified and blocked over 100 websites involved in job fraud. In a statement, it said these websites facilitated task-based and organised illegal investment-related economic crimes.

These job frauds were being carried out by overseas actors using digital advertisement, chat messengers and mule or rented accounts, the MHA added.

The MHA also explained how these websites operated and said that fraudsters use platforms like Google and Meta to launch targeted digital advertisements.

Keywords such as "Ghar baithe job" and "Ghar baithe kamai kaise karen" attract targets, including retired employees, women, and unemployed youth seeking part-time jobs.

Victims, upon clicking the advertisements, are contacted by agents using messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Agents convince victims to perform tasks such as video likes, subscriptions, and map ratings.

Victims are initially given commissions for completing tasks. Subsequently, victims are persuaded to invest larger sums to receive higher returns, the MHA said.

After gaining the victim's confidence, the deposited funds are frozen, leading to financial losses for the victim.

How to remain safe