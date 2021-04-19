Former Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary Dies Of COVID-19

The minister had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was going under treatment in Paras hospital.

Former Bihar Education Minister and Janata Dal (United) MLA Mewalal Choudhary died today morning, party sources confirmed.

The minister had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was going under treatment in Paras hospital where he succumbed to the infection. He died at 4 am today.

Mewalal Choudhary, was the sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Bihar's Tarapur constituency and was removed as the state Education minister on corruption charges.

The Bihar government on Sunday has imposed night curfew in the state.The state government has also decided that schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Bihar will remain shut till May 15. During this period, state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exams.

Moreover, the Bihar government has also decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year.

As per an official statement, there are 39,498 active cases of COVID-19 in Bihar, while the death count due to the infection has mounted to 1,722 in the last 24 hours on Sunday.