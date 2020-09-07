Updates: After Nearly 6-months, Delhi Metro Services Resumes With Social Distancing

Delhi Metro has advised people to travel light and avoid carrying metallic items.

Metro services have resumed in select cities of the country today, with protective measures against the coronavirus. Only asymptomatic people are allowed to board trains and stations at containment zones will stay shut.

The metro authorities of Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai Line-1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Maha Metro (Nagpur), Kolkata, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have prepared their standard operating procedures. Maharashtra will not be resuming metro operation this month.

Use of cash transactions and tokens will be discouraged. The frequency of trains will be regulated to avoid crowding at stations and in trains. The passengers have been asked to download the Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones and will undergo thermal checks at stations.

Here are the updates on Metro services resuming across India:

Sep 07, 2020 08:45 (IST) Metro Reopening Live Updates: Cash transactions and tokens will be discouraged at metro stations



The frequency of trains will be regulated to avoid crowding at stations and in trains.



Sep 07, 2020 08:40 (IST) Bengaluru Metro resumes service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4.0.



Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes

