Updates: After Nearly 6-months, Delhi Metro Services Resumes With Social Distancing

Metro services have resumed in select cities of the country today, with protective measures against the coronavirus. Only asymptomatic people are allowed to board trains and stations at containment zones will stay shut.
The metro authorities of Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai Line-1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Maha Metro (Nagpur), Kolkata, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have prepared their standard operating procedures. Maharashtra will not be resuming metro operation this month.
Use of cash transactions and tokens will be discouraged. The frequency of trains will be regulated to avoid crowding at stations and in trains. The passengers have been asked to download the Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones and will undergo thermal checks at stations.
Here are the updates on Metro services resuming across India:
Bengaluru Metro resumes service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4.0.- ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020
Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes