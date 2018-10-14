Twitter Erupts After MJ Akbar Refutes Sexual Harassment Allegations

MeToo India: MJ Akbar, 67, was on an official tour in Nigeria when a dozen women detailed accounts of his alleged sexual misconduct on social media.

Updated: October 14, 2018 19:37 IST
MJ Akbar, returned to India today amid calls for his resignation, over sexual harassment allegations

New Delhi: 

Union Minister MJ Akbar, who returned to India today amid calls for his resignation over sexual harassment allegations, strongly denied the charges, calling them "false, fabricated and deeply distressing". He threatened legal action against those who accused him of sexual harassment and said the accusations were politically motivated ahead of elections next year. MJ Akbar, 67, was on an official tour in Nigeria when a dozen women detailed accounts of his alleged sexual misconduct on social media. The accounts became a part of the #MeToo movement which has swept across India in the past few days.

Journalists, including those who collated allegations against him on Twitter, came out in support of the women who alleged misconduct.

Anoo Bhuyan, a journalist with news portal The Wire, said in a tweet, that it was "a different world" for MJ Akbar, using the #TimesUp hashtag, being used by women who allege harassment against them from men in powerful positions.

Maha Siddiqui, another journalist, tweeted saying "the testimony of over half a dozen women pitted against a 2-page statement of one man, speaks volums about how difficult the #MeToo campaign is."

Senior editor Shekhar Gupta took to Twitter as well, saying he was "not surprised by Akbar/BJP brazening it out". He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, "nobody is made to go under any allegations whatsoever."

Karuna Nundy, a senior advocate with the Supreme Court also tweeted, saying, "Hubris piled on to impunity."

Veteran journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Sagarika Ghose also tweeted their support for the women who alleged harassment against MJ Akbar.

Sagarika Ghose in a tweet said MJ Akbar "shamed the Indian republic".

"A dozen professional women have an agenda?" Rajdeep Sardesai asked on Twitter.

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh also tweeted his outrage. "I used to see you with a lot of respect. Had heard of these incidents before, but I had not believed in them. But now that women have come forward, I had hoped that you would resign and submit to an inquiry, but even you turned out to be a politician," wrote Ashutosh in a tweet in Hindi. "Instead of resigning, MJ Akbar gave a threat. The BJP is silent," he said.

