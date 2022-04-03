Parts Of Rocket Fell In Maharashtra? Metal Objects Found In Villages

Experts have indicated the debris could be pieces of rocket boosters

A metal ring and a cylindrical object were found in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district this morning, a few hours after people saw some objects burning up in a long trail of fire in the night sky.

"Yesterday night, we received information about a 3-metre ring being found in a village in Sindewahi. The ring was hot and seemed like it has fallen from the sky. A spherical object was found in another village today morning," Chandrapur Tehsildar Ganesh Jagdale told news agency ANI.

Chandrapur district collector Ajay Gulhane also said people saw an iron ring lying in an open plot on Saturday night. "The metal ring was not there earlier, so it can be said that it fell (from the sky) yesterday," he said.

Mr Gulhane said a team from the disaster management control room in Mumbai would visit Chandrapur district to check the objects.

Maharashtra | Yesterday night we received information about a 3-metre ring being found in a village in Sindewahi. Ring was hot & seemed like it has fallen from sky while spherical object was found in another village today morning: Ganesh Jagdale, Tehsildar, Sindewahi, Chandrapur

Two satellites were launched abroad a Rocket Lab Electron launcher on Saturday from New Zealand's Mahia Pensula. But it could not be confirmed if these boosters were from that rocket.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell tweeted the debris could be from the re-entry of a Chinese rocket. "...The third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 - it was expected to re-enter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match," Mr McDowell tweeted.

The cylindrical object found in Maharashtra is about 1.5 feet in diameter.

People last night posted on social media videos of the objects burning up in atmosphere. They were visible from several districts in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

With inputs from ANI and PTI