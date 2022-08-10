Mentally Unstable Bihar Man Caught In Restricted Border Area In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Sonam is a restricted area on the Indo-China border. (Representational)

A mentally unstable man from Bihar was caught by the border police in a restricted area of the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand, officials said on Wednesday.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) caught the 22-year-old man, who was missing for the last 10 months, from the Sonam area on Sunday and handed him over to police, Station House Officer of Harshil Dil Mohan Singh said.

A local court on Monday asked the district hospital to constitute a board to examine the man's mental health.

The family of the man said he is in the habit of leaving home without telling anyone and returning after long intervals, Mr Singh said.

Sonam is a restricted area on the Indo-China border where only the Army, the ITBP and administrative personnel can go.

The entry of a man into a sensitive and restricted area like this has raised questions about the security arrangements of the border area.

