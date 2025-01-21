Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Men Use Slingshot To Break Car Window in Delhi, Loot Rs 1 Crore Jewellery

The incident took place near Lakshmibai College, when the vehicle stopped at a red signal.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Men Use Slingshot To Break Car Window in Delhi, Loot Rs 1 Crore Jewellery
Police said a detailed probe is underway.
New Delhi:

A group of unidentified men looted jewellery estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore by breaking the window of a vehicle using a slingshot in southeast Delhi's Bharat Nagar on Tuesday, police said. 

The incident took place near Lakshmibai College, when the vehicle stopped at a red signal.

A police official said that a few traders were using the vehicle to transport the jewellery from Sarai Rohilla in central Delhi.

Two men arrived on a two-wheeler and broke the window of the vehicle using a slingshot, the official said. They grabbed a bag full of jewellery and escaped. 

A detailed probe is underway, said the official.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi, Delhi Robbery, Lakshmibai College
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.