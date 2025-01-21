Men Use Slingshot To Break Car Window in Delhi, Loot Rs 1 Crore Jewellery

A group of unidentified men looted jewellery estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore by breaking the window of a vehicle using a slingshot in southeast Delhi's Bharat Nagar on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Lakshmibai College, when the vehicle stopped at a red signal.

A police official said that a few traders were using the vehicle to transport the jewellery from Sarai Rohilla in central Delhi.

Two men arrived on a two-wheeler and broke the window of the vehicle using a slingshot, the official said. They grabbed a bag full of jewellery and escaped.

A detailed probe is underway, said the official.