Men Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' In Car On Ram Navami, Thrashed By 4 In Bengaluru

The men were attacked with a stick.

Two people have been injured in Bengaluru after an argument broke out between them and four others, allegedly over chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. A case has been registered and two accused have been arrested while two others - at least one of whom is a minor - have been detained on charges of hurting religious feelings and rioting, among others.

Police officials said three men, identified as Pavan Kumar, Rahul and Binayak, were in a car and were going to inspect a second-hand two-wheeler that was on sale. They had a saffron flag and were chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' on Wednesday, when Ram Navami was celebrated, said an official.

Around 3.45 pm, two men on a bike, identified as Farman and Sameer, stopped them in North Bengaluru's Chikkabettahalli and asked why they were chanting the slogan, saying that they should only shout 'Allahu Akbar', according to the first information report in the case.

"Farman then tried to snatch the flag from the three men, two of whom chased him into a lane. Sameer rode away. The three men returned to their car a little while later and were accosted by Sameer and Farman, who was carrying a stick," said an official from the Vidyaranyapura police station, where the FIR was registered.

Two others, at least one of whom is a minor and another whose age is being ascertained, also joined Farman and Sameer and allegedly assaulted Rahul and Binayak. While Rahul was attacked with the stick and suffered head injuries, Binayak was hit on the nose.

The accused fled after the attack and the police reached the spot and took the three men to the police station. Pavan registered the complaint and they were all taken to a hospital. Farman and Sameer have been arrested while the two suspected minors have been detained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Lakshmi Prasad, said, "A case has been registered under IPC Sections 295 (outraging religious feelings), 298 (intentionally hurting religious feelings), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and rioting at Vidhyaranyapura police station. The three men were holding a flag and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' while travelling in the car. During that time, two men blocked the car and asked why they were shouting the slogans, also demanding that they say Allahu Akbar."