Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Memorial Inaugurated; President, PM Offer Tributes

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018 after a prolonged illness. He was cremated with full state honours.

All India | | Updated: December 25, 2018 12:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Memorial Inaugurated; President, PM Offer Tributes

PM Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 94th birth anniversary


New Delhi: 

Sadaiv Atal, a memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was dedicated to the nation on his 94th birth anniversary today.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who paid floral tributes to the former statesman at the memorial built near the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, where his funeral took place on August 17.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16 this year after a prolonged illness. He was cremated with full state honours.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and family members of Atal Bihari Vajpayee also offered tributes at the lotus-shaped memorial.

Sadaiv (always) Atal memorial will be managed by a trust headed by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

"Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We reiterate our commitment towards creating the India he dreamt of," PM Modi tweeted Tuesday.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Atal Bihari VajpayeeAtal Bihari Vajpayee MemorialSadaiv Atal Memorial

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Merry Christmas WishesBogibeel BridgeKamal NathLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMi PlayChristmas CakeTata SkyFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................