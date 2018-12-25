Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Memorial Inaugurated; President, PM Offer Tributes

PM Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 94th birth anniversary

Sadaiv Atal, a memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was dedicated to the nation on his 94th birth anniversary today.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who paid floral tributes to the former statesman at the memorial built near the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, where his funeral took place on August 17.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16 this year after a prolonged illness. He was cremated with full state honours.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and family members of Atal Bihari Vajpayee also offered tributes at the lotus-shaped memorial.

Sadaiv (always) Atal memorial will be managed by a trust headed by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

"Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We reiterate our commitment towards creating the India he dreamt of," PM Modi tweeted Tuesday.

